Thinx CEO: This is the ‘secret sauce’ to running a successful e-commerce business in an Amazon world

Further, Thinx underwear is manufactured in a facility in Sri Lanka that supports female leadership.

Though Molland says the company's brand is what women gravitate toward, it hasn't been without tarnish: Thinx launched in 2011 and has had a rocky leadership history. Its founder and former CEO Miki Agrawal was embroiled in a scandal claiming she inappropriately touched employees and generally created a hostile work environment. Agrawal "stepped down" in March 2017 "and since that date has not been involved with the company," Thinx says. "The lawsuit initiated against her was amicably resolved. We have no further comment regarding her departure."

According to a Medium statement by Agrawal, the start-up grew so quickly she didn't initially hire a human resources department and "didn't put enough senior operational management with experience in place internally to run the office and run the day to day of the business while I was handling the external growth and wasn't in the office." In the post, she also delineates how the company did right by its employees and calls the experience "an opportunity to learn and grow." Agrawal says she "transitioned out as CEO" because she "was ready to move onto my next adventure and spend QT with my newborn baby."

Molland, 44, became CEO in July 2017. She got her MBA at Harvard Business School and has worked at companies including Fab.com (which rather infamously imploded, though Molland says she's proud of her team and time there), eBay and Splacer, an online event space booking platform which she co-founded (Molland left to spend time with her newborn).

New York-based Thinx currently has 65 employees and says it expects to have 75 by the end of the year. So far, it has raised $1.45 million in outside funding at an undisclosed valuation. Revenues will be over $50 million in 2018, Thinx says.

Up next, Thinx is launching a line of "period-proof" undies designed for young people and a reusable tampon applicator. And another big goal, according to Molland, is to take sales offline. It's a tactic Amazon is also using with Whole Foods and Go stores, but for Thinx, it's still about connection. Molland wants customers to be able to physically touch the undies.

"It's really quite beautiful, and it feels really good," she said of the product on CNBC's "Power Lunch" in May.