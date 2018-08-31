Saying 'no,' being spontaneous and other lessons learned from a $650,000 lunch with Warren Buffett

Conversation topics for this year's lunch likely ranged from business and finance to raising children, according to the Berkshire Hathaway CEO in an interview yesterday with CNBC's Becky Quick.

"We'll talk about whatever they want to talk about and as long as they want to talk," said Buffett before this year's lunch. "Except what I'm buying currently."

The annual high-priced lunch is also a prime opportunity to glean some wisdom from the renowned investor.

Last year, the bidding price topped $2.5 million — a steep climb from the $25,000 winning bid when the annual auction began in 2000. While some may scoff at paying such an exorbitant fee for a two-and-a-half-hour lunch (even if it is with the Oracle himself), Spier and Pabrai told CNBC's Squawk Box in 2010 that it was "worth every penny."

"I think we would have been willing to pay a lot more than that," said Pabrai. "Well worth it."

Not only was the experience "fantastic," according to the two investors, but Spier and Pabrai said they also walked away with three key business lessons from their 2007 lunch: