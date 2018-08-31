Saying 'no,' being spontaneous and other lessons learned from a $650,000 lunch with Warren Buffett

The average American spends just over $1,000 a year getting lunch at restaurants. But that pales in comparison to investors Guy Spier, 52, and Mohnish Pabrai, 53, who spent $650,100 on just one lunch. Then again, the average American isn't dining with billionaire investor Warren Buffett.
The businessmen purchased their big ticket lunch in 2007 as part of an annual charity auction for Glide Foundation, which helps the homeless and impoverished get back on their feet.
This year's auction raked in $3.3 million from an anonymous bidder with deep pockets. On Thursday, Buffett met with the winner at the Smith & Wollensky steakhouse in New York City, which has hosted the charity auction dinner since 2004.