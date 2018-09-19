You can pen the perfect speech and practice projecting your voice for hours, but your body language can have just as big of an impact on the message you're trying to convey as the actual words you speak. Research has even found that nonverbal cues can indicate the strength of their creativity.

Successful leaders like Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Tony Robbins all use non-verbal cues — including hand gestures and facial expressions — to their advantage. But what does all that pointing, gesturing, smiling and leaning really mean and what can you learn from it?

Body language expert Carole Railton analyzed popular TED talks for "Leadership Signals," a project for The U.K. Domain, the U.K.'s largest domain registry. Here's what she found.