HQ Trivia has Walt Disney-themed trivia game tonight — here's what you need to know

On Thursday night, the popular live trivia game app HQ Trivia will test your knowledge of Walt Disney movies. For movie fans who grew up watching "Dumbo" on repeat, or who know all of the words to "Hakuna Matata" (from "The Lion King") by heart, this special edition of HQ Trivia could be a chance to cash in on that Disney movie knowledge.

The game show app first teased its "Disney Trivia Night" with a tweet on Monday that announced the special edition of HQ Trivia will take place on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. The tweet features an 11-second animation that combines HQ's logo with a classic Walt Disney Pictures logo.

HQ and Disney have not divulged how much cash will be offered in prizes for Thursday night's game, but the Disney-themed trivia edition is still generating more buzz for the already popular app, with more than 13,600 views of the Instagram post announcing the special edition.

But, this isn't the first time that a major brand name has teamed up with the game show app for a special sponsored edition of HQ. The app, which launched in August 2017, landed its first official sponsors in March after quickly building a large following. HQ started regularly attracting over a million daily players in January, and the game saw a record 2.3 million players for just one game in March.

Here are the major brands that have sponsored past editions of HQ: