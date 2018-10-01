Mark and Jay Duplass are brothers. And best friends. And they produce movies together.

That's a lot to expect from any relationship. And perhaps the relationship is even more remarkable for its longevity.

Mark, 41, and Jay, 45 started their movie-making career together when they were just kids playing with their dad's video camera in the '80s. Their long career has recently been crowned with an Emmy win for the Netflix documentary series "Wild Wild Country," which the brothers co-produced.

One secret to the longevity of their career together is their commitment to each other's emotional well being.

Living and working well together "is extremely complicated," Mark tells CNBC Make It in Los Angeles in May. "So we have to stay in constant communication with each other about how we're feeling, how the other one is feeling. We have to be very respectful of each other. Honestly, we don't argue. We just do a lot of therapy talk."

The relationship takes just as much time and care as creating movies and television shows do.