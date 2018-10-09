2 big things young people would sacrifice to buy a home—and 1 they can't live without

When it comes to buying a home, members of Generation Z — the oldest of whom are only just 23 years old — are willing to forgo an easy commute to work and proximity to nature if it means cutting overall costs. What they don't want to give up, however, is space.

That's according to real-estate website PropertyShark, which surveyed more than 2,100 U.S. renters, owners and people living with family, "about savings, home-ownership, amenity and community preferences," to better understand Gen Z, millennial, and Gen X attitudes toward home-buying.

Space is "the least likely aspect for Gen Z respondents to give up," according to the survey. Otherwise, though, "Gen Z is willing to compromise on almost anything to keep costs down," including a short commute, a garden, access to parks or a pool, and storage.

While professionally established millennials and those in Gen X "consider home offices fairly desirable," says PropertyShark, Gen Z would sacrifice a home office in favor of a home gym. And while members of Gen Z, like millennials, prize location, Gen Z is still more concerned about not being cramped.