Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran and other CEOs share 8 splurges that are worth the price

"Shark Tank" star Robert Herjavec is always willing to shell out extra for valet parking.

It typically costs between $10 and $20 to have his car parked, he tells CNBC Make It, but it's an expense he doesn't mind because it buys him time: "The greatest resource I have is my time. I am always trying to find ways to get more of it."

For Herjavec, spending $15 on valet parking is well worth it because he can use the time he saves to go out and make more money than he spent. "In life, you rarely have these two things together — time and money," he says. "When you have an abundance of one, you should try to get more of the other."