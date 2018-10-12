Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran and other CEOs share 8 splurges that are worth the price

Successful people will often tell you to invest in yourself by spending money on things that will keep you healthy, happy and energized. Take "Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran, who hates wasting money, she tells CNBC Make It, but has two guilty pleasures: fresh flowers and fun with her girlfriends.
"Leave the husband at home and the kids, and just go away and drink way too much wine and see how hard you can laugh," she says. "If you drop dead, you're going to be happy that day."
Rachel Blumenthal, founder and CEO of Rockets of Awesome, splurges on gel pedicures and acupuncture. "I have a standing weekly acupuncture appointment to help me with my migraines," she tells CNBC Make It. "It always feels gratuitous and indulgent but it's the best money and time I spend. It's truly helped me and it's incredibly relaxing."
For Adam Weinstein, co-founder and CEO of Cursor, a fancy GPS sports watch was worth the price tag. "Being a diehard long distance runner, I splurged on the then-latest Garmin Forerunner 935 last summer," he tells CNBC Make It. "It's a completely over-the-top watch for just about anyone, but as a data geek, it's amazing."
And for Allon Bloch, co-founder and CEO of K Health, spending $1,000 on his two dogs is "definitely the best purchase I've ever made. ... They're great company and I couldn't imagine my life without them."
