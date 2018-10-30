Robert Redford's $7.5 million Napa Valley retreat is for sale — take a look inside 

Actor and director Robert Redford is selling his Napa Valley retreat for $7.5 million. Redford bought the home in wine country in 2004, according to "The Wall Street Journal."

The 10-acre, private and gated estate is on top of a knoll in St. Helena, a town in Napa Valley. The two-story home has European-style architecture with views of Napa and hiking trails leading to Meadowood, a luxury resort.

The 5,255-square-foot main residence has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an office, a library and more. There is also a separate one-bedroom, one-bath artist's studio and a fitness center.

Take a look inside.

The living room in the main residence has a fireplace.