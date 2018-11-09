Why people love CBD — the cannabis product that won't get you high

The wave of marijuana legalization in recent years has more and more Americans toking up legally and experimenting with everything from candy to skincare products infused with cannabis. But, there's one type of cannabis product that's been getting a lot of buzz — and, it won't even get you high.

CBD products have become increasingly popular in recent years, as more and more producers market CBD as the new "it" drug for the health and wellness set — one that has been touted as a pain reliever and a treatment for anxiety, among other potential applications. Last year, consumer sales of CBD products topped $350 million in the United states, more than triple the amount sold in 2014, and various estimates predict the market could reach $2 billion within the next two to four years.

So, what exactly is CBD — and why are you able to get your hands on it even if you don't live in a state where cannabis is legal?