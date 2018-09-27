Amanda Reuther ran into the room where her husband was with their infant daughter, Paeyton, when she heard him yell, "She's choking!" Paeyton's arms and legs were twitching in unison, and her eyes rolled back into her head as the skin of her face turned a dull gray color.
That was Paeyton's first seizure when she was one-year-old, and it was the beginning of a four-year-long odyssey of doctor visits, medications, sudden seizures, hospitalizations and near constant worry and helplessness for their family. This June, Paeyton, who is now six, began taking CBD oil after she had 11 seizures in 10 hours.
The only CBD drug that's been approved so far is for two forms of childhood epilepsy. On Thursday the Drug Enforcement Agency approved GW Pharmaceuticals' antiseizure drug, derived from cannabis. The FDA approved the CBD drug back in June.