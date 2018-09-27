CBD is considered a Schedule 1 drug because it comes from marijuana, which the DEA defines as having no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse. So it's extremely difficult for researchers to get funding for their work. The studies that have been done, however, have produced hopeful results. Possibilities include that CBD could be used as an antiinflammatory and for people with chronic pain, that it could help people quit smoking or taking opiates, that it could treat people with schizophrenia or PTSD and that it could even have anticancer effects. But not much is known for sure, and scientists don't even understand fully how your body uses CBD.

Until researchers conduct large, double-blind studies on CBD and its effects — the gold standard of scientific research — we won't know for sure that CBD does the things researchers think it may, Miller said. We also won't know what the proper doses would be or whether there are any side effects.

But that's not stopping wellness companies from cashing in on CBD, a chemical from marijuana, or pot stocks such as Tilray from going up on recent headlines, including the DEA approval on Thursday and a report that Coca-Cola is flirting with the idea of making a CBD drink. Many wellness companies already are selling CBD products with soothing flavors and aromas, like lavender, mint and eucalyptus, and telling buyers it will relax them and make them think more clearly.

Yasmin Hurd, director of the addiction institute at Mount Sinai, who has studied marijuana for more than 20 years, said she has noticed a fad lately where companies are putting CBD into every product they can. In some of those cases, she said it is likely that the only affects some people are feeling are in their heads. "Perhaps you're just increasing the price of your coffee," Hurd said.

— Edward McKinley, special to CNBC.com