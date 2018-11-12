These are the top 10 U.S. cities for singles

Sick of swiping left? Looking for love may be better in some cities than in others, according to Wallethub.

The personal finance site crunched the numbers to figure out the best cities in the U.S. for singles, ranking them based on dating-friendliness. For its study, WalletHub looked at 182 U.S. cities — including 150 of the most populated U.S. cities plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — analyzing them across three dimensions: economics, fun and recreation and dating opportunities. Those dimensions were evaluated using 34 relevant metrics including things like job growth rate, overall well-being index, nightlife options per capita, weather and most active Tinder users.

The best city for those looking for love? Atlanta, Georgia, which ranked high in dating opportunities, as well as fun and recreation. Denver, Colorado, which scored high on dating opportunities, came in second and San Francisco, California, boosted by its fun and recreation score, came in third.

These are the top 10 best cities for singles, according to WalletHub:

1. Atlanta, Georgia

2. Denver, Colorado

3. San Francisco, California

4. Portland, Oregon

5. Los Angeles, California

6. Seattle, Washington

7. Chicago, Illinois

8. San Diego, California

9. Minneapolis, Minnesota

10. Portland, Maine

Meanwhile, Hialeah, Florida; Pembroke Pines, Florida; and Brownsville, Texas were at the bottom of the list.

