Today, Janelle Monae is a force to be reckoned with. Not only is she making waves as a singer-songwriter, she's also making a name for herself in Hollywood and in business.
Being dubbed by Fast Company as one of the most productive individuals out there in its latest issue, Monae revealed to the media outlet that she went through a "devastating" career experience, which went onto inspire the release of one of her very first singles.
"When I got fired from Office Depot, the thing that I did — which seemed like the best thing to do — was go straight to the studio and write a f---ing song about it," Monae said in a recent video interview with Fast Company.
At the same time as working at Office Depot, Monae was working on her ambition to become a successful singer-songwriter, saying that she'd be up until 6 a.m. recording music, before she'd head to work four hours later. "It was challenging and I loved it."