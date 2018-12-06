Recruiters spend an average of 7.4 seconds on a resume—here are 3 ways to make yours pop

Regardless of how qualified you are for a position, your resume, on average, will be viewed by a recruiter for just 7.4 seconds.

Shocked? That's actually up from the six seconds recruiters spent on resumes in 2012.

Those numbers are from a recent study released by the career site Ladders. CEO Marc Cenedella explains that this figure is a reflection of how "resume-skimming behaviors impact not only a job seeker's chances of being noticed, but also a company's ability to spot qualified candidates."

The current economy favors employees who want better pay and benefits, and so it's crucial that job seekers submit a resume that will maximize their chances of getting what they want. Below, Cenedella tells CNBC Make It about three key ways to make your resume stand out from the competition.