It's not too often you get a chance to compete for money on a nationally televised game show like "Deal or No Deal," let alone walk away significantly richer. Whenthose opportunities do arise, it's not too often you walk away with only $5, either.

But that's exactly what happened to Cheryl Jackson, a Texas mom who appeared on the show's premiere back in 2006. After declining a $172,000 offer in favor of taking a chance on another briefcase, she went home having won a pre-tax total of only $5.

On the December 12 episode, however, her son Artis got the chance to redeem her. And he won a total of $63,000. Not quite the $1 million grand prize, but a whopping 12,600 times more than his mom's total.