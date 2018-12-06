A man who lost his business after 9/11 just won $285,000 on 'Deal or No Deal'

A windfall — the kind you can get if you win the lottery or score big on a game show — can be life-changing, especially if the amount in question is $285,000, or 24 times what the median U.S. household has in savings.

But Joe Verriotto, who won six figures on the CNBC premiere of "Deal or No Deal," says winning the money wasn't even the highlight of his night.

"Yeah, I really haven't even thought about it," he tells CNBC Make It. "Most people would think about the money … And believe me, I need the money. Let's face it."

Still, he's more wrapped up in the overall experience. "I don't think there's enough adjectives," he says. "It was just everything I anticipated and then some. Being in front of the live audience, having my wife and my childhood friends on set, meeting Howie Mandel — the whole bowl of wax was something I'm never going to forget."

"And who knows, maybe some other doors will open from this."