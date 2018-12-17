Suzy Welch: 3 signs it's time to quit your job

Suzy Welch: The big secret no one ever tells you about quitting 12:48 PM ET Tue, 9 Oct 2018 | 01:38

If you're constantly contemplating whether or not you should quit your job, then chances are, you should.

According to Welch, spending considerable time thinking about life somewhere other than your current company is proof that you're no longer engaged with your work. "If you're thinking about quitting all the time," says Welch, "you already know what you need to know. It's time for you to go find a better fit, face exciting challenges and grow in new ways."

The surprising thing, she says, is "about six weeks after you quit, if not sooner, you're going to realize that you waited about six months too long to walk out the door."

"That next job you thought might not happen? It does," she says. "Your former coworkers hating you? They don't. The company collapsing without you? It won't."

