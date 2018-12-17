Suzy Welch: 3 signs it's time to quit your job

According to a recent Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), American workers are quitting at the highest rate today since 2001, due to a tight labor market. Employees are currently in an excellent position to ask for better pay and benefits — or choose to move on.
"We're seeing high worker confidence in their ability to strike out and find a better job opportunity elsewhere," Glassdoor's chief economist Andrew Chamberlain told CNBC Make It in September. "For many, it's a smart move, as there's a clear advantage to increasing your earning potential by switching jobs."