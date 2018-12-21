Regardless of how qualified you are for a job, saying or doing the wrong thing in an interview can easily hurt your chances.

Bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch says that to test you, employers "will try to get beyond the standard Q&A by using all sorts of 'techniques,'" in order to see if you're the perfect candidate.

Welch tells CNBC Make It that there are three things you should make sure to do before, during and after an interview — as well as one mistake you should make absolutely sure to avoid: