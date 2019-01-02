Finding a mentor could bring the career boost you need in 2019 — but be sure to avoid this mistake

The start of the year is a great time to take stock of your career and plan your goals for the 12 months ahead.

As National Mentoring Month in the U.S., January marks an opportunity to celebrate the people who have helped our careers, and presents a chance to find someone to guide our future aims.

For those unfamiliar with mentoring, that can seem like an odd prospect. Who do you choose and what should you ask? According to mentoring expert Phil George, it needn't be daunting and it could provide just the career boost you need this New Year.

Central to that, said George, is uncovering the one common misconception about mentorship.