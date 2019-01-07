These are the 13 best jobs to have in 2019, according to US News & World Report

If you're considering a new job or a career change this year, you may want to take a look at U.S. News & World Report's ranking of the 100 best jobs for 2019.

The No. 1 job to have in 2019 is software developer, the only tech role to make it in the publication's top 10. The No. 2 role is statistician. The field with by far the best job outlook this year is healthcare, claiming the remaining ten out of the top 13 jobs.

That's primarily thanks to healthcare's low unemployment rates and high salaries. High demand for nurse practitioners, physician assistants and physical therapists is "good news for students and career changers, because it takes less school time and tuition money to prepare for those positions than it does to become a physician or surgeon," said U.S. News reporter Rebecca Koenig in statement.

Here are the top 13 best jobs in 2019, according to U.S. New & World Report: