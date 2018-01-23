The 10 best jobs in America according to Glassdoor

For the third year in a row, Data Scientist topped Glassdoor's list as the best job in America.

"Data scientist has ruled as one of the hottest jobs for years, proven by its third consecutive No. 1 ranking," says Glassdoor Chief Economist Dr. Andrew Chamberlain. "This is due to the high demand (4,524 open jobs), the high salary ($110,000 median base salary) and high job satisfaction (4.2). Not only are tech companies scrambling to hire data scientists, but industries across the board, from health care to nonprofits to retail, are also searching for this talent."

Indeed, many of the jobs in the top 10 are available in a number of industries.

"A key trend we see for these best jobs is that many of these roles are also ones that can be found in almost every industry — from data scientists to HR managers to executive assistants," explains Chamberlain. "This is encouraging for people with these skills, as there is a wide range of career opportunities to consider."

