The 10 best jobs in America according to Glassdoor

Maskot | Getty Images

According to job-search site Glassdoor, almost 40 percent of adults are actively looking for a new job or are planning to do so in the next year. But before you leave your job hoping that the grass is greener on the other side, make sure you do your research. Not all jobs are created equal.

To determine which roles have the most to offer, Glassdoor took a look at the 50 best jobs in America for 2018. By considering earning potential, jobs satisfaction and number of job openings, Glassdoor was able to rank 50 of the best roles.

Check out the top 10 best jobs in the country right now:

An engineer hand assembles the Husky robot at the Clearpath Robotics Inc. facility in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada.

10. Manufacturing Engineer

Job score: 4.4

Job satisfaction rating: 4.0

Number of job openings: 4,241

Median base salary: $72,000

9. Product Manager

Job score: 4.4

Job satisfaction rating: 3.7

Number of job openings: 7,531

Median base salary: $113,000

8. Mobile Developer

Job score: 4.5

Job satisfaction rating: 4.1

Number of job openings: 1,809

Median base salary: $90,000

7. Strategy Manager

Job score: 4.5

Job satisfaction rating: 4.2

Number of job openings: 1,195

Median base salary: $135,000

6. Electrical Engineer

Job score: 4.5

Job satisfaction rating: 3.9

Number of job openings: 5,839

Median base salary: $76,000

5. HR Manager

Job score: 4.5

Job satisfaction rating: 3.9

Number of job openings: 4,458

Median base salary: $85,000

4. Occupational Therapist

Job score: 4.5

Job satisfaction rating: 4.0

Number of job openings: 11,903

Median base salary: $74,000

3. Marketing Manager

Job score: 4.6

Job satisfaction rating: 4.0

Number of job openings: 6,439

Median base salary: $85,000

2. DevOps Engineer

Job score: 4.6

Job satisfaction rating: 4.0

Number of job openings: 3,369

Median base salary: $105,000

1. Data Scientist

Job score: 4.8

Job satisfaction rating: 4.2

Number of job openings: 4,524

Median base salary: $110,000

Data Scientist for Red Owl Analytics

For the third year in a row, Data Scientist topped Glassdoor's list as the best job in America.

"Data scientist has ruled as one of the hottest jobs for years, proven by its third consecutive No. 1 ranking," says Glassdoor Chief Economist Dr. Andrew Chamberlain. "This is due to the high demand (4,524 open jobs), the high salary ($110,000 median base salary) and high job satisfaction (4.2). Not only are tech companies scrambling to hire data scientists, but industries across the board, from health care to nonprofits to retail, are also searching for this talent."

Indeed, many of the jobs in the top 10 are available in a number of industries.

"A key trend we see for these best jobs is that many of these roles are also ones that can be found in almost every industry — from data scientists to HR managers to executive assistants," explains Chamberlain. "This is encouraging for people with these skills, as there is a wide range of career opportunities to consider."

