Data and analytics are job-skill buzzwords for good reason — the analytics industry is growing massively across all market sectors, and its principles are being applied to every single component of business, from sales and marketing to human resources. Estimates indicate that the industry was valued at $166 billion in 2018 and will only continue to grow. Also, the vast majority of large enterprise leaders believe that if a company doesn't adapt to a data-oriented marketplace, they will lose their competitive advantage, meaning analytics skills won't be out of date anytime soon.

PricewaterhouseCoopers estimates that by 2020, there will be 2.2 million data and analytics–related jobs posted in the United States and that organizations will struggle to find talent that has industry-specific experience in addition to analytics skills.

Some of the highest growth areas in analytics include data scientists, operations analysts and human resource analysts. However, a foundational analytics skill set will allow people to be business analysts in most industries. The best analysts are able to use data for curiosity and creativity — functions that AI won't be supplanting anytime soon.