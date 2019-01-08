VISIT CNBC.COM

The top 10 US cities with the most six-figure earners

The median household income in the United States is just over $61,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But in certain metro areas, making well above that, even nearly twice as much, is pretty common.

To find where America's six-figure earners live, financial website SmartAsset collected IRS data for the largest 100 U.S. metros — specifically, total tax returns and tax returns showing income of at least $100,000 a year — and ranked those metros from highest to lowest based on the share of residents' tax returns showing six-figure earnings.

Based on the data, here are the top 10 cities with the highest percentage of six-figure earners:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California

Total tax returns: 944,090
Tax returns with six-figure income: 327,000
Percent of tax returns with six-figure income: 34.64

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, California

Total tax returns: 2,322,840
Tax returns with six-figure income: 718,030
Percent of tax returns with six-figure income: 30.91

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, Connecticut

Total tax returns: 459,130
Tax returns with six-figure income: 132,900
Percent of tax returns with six-figure income: 28.95

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria (covers parts of Washington, D.C., Virginia, Maryland and West Virginia)

Total tax returns: 3,051,850
Tax returns with six-figure income: 848,480
Percent of tax returns with six-figure income: 27.8

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington

Total tax returns: 1,881,230
Tax returns with six-figure income: 489,770
Percent of tax returns with six-figure income: 26.03

Boston-Cambridge-Newton (covers parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire)

Total tax returns: 2,425,570
Tax returns with six-figure income: 619,280
Percent of tax returns with six-figure income: 25.53

Raleigh, North Carolina

Total tax returns: 602,250
Tax returns with six-figure income: 138,860
Percent of tax returns with six-figure income: 23.06

Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Connecticut

Total tax returns: 597,880
Tax returns with six-figure income: 136,950
Percent of tax returns with six-figure income: 22.91

Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Maryland

Total tax returns: 1,344,440
Tax returns with six-figure income: 304,250
Percent of tax returns with six-figure income: 22.63

Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington (covers parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin)

Total tax returns: 1,795,130
Tax returns with six-figure income: 404,230
Percent of tax returns with six-figure income: 22.52

Only one metro area in the top 10, Minneapolis, Minnesota, is not on either the East or the West coast. The other metros are located in places like California or Maryland, where incomes are traditionally higher.

"It is important to remember that earning six figures in San Jose, California, is not the same as earning six figures somewhere more affordable," the report points out. "All the places that rank in this top 10 can be considered high-cost-of-living areas."

For example, "earning $100,000 in San Francisco is equivalent to earning $71,000 in Cheyenne, Wyoming."

No matter where you fall on the map, living within your means and following some common-sense budgeting tactics can help you save in the long run. Meanwhile, negotiating a raise or taking on a side gig could help you earn more.

Here are some tips to get started.

