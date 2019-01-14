Survey finds more than half of D.C.-area workers would ditch their current job to work for Amazon

New Yorkers might not be so keen on the idea of hosting one of Amazon's newest headquarters, but workers in the Washington, D.C., metro area may give the tech-giant's other HQ2 location in northern Virginia a warmer welcome.

Half of all workers in the D.C. area would consider ditching their current employer for a role at Amazon, Eagle Hill Consulting found after surveying more than 1,000 employed individuals.

Those percentage willing to jump ship grew when they looked only at younger workers between the ages of 18-34, 60 percent of whom would take a job with Amazon. And nearly three-fourths of information technology say they would make the switch, too.

The reason? People think Amazon will reward them for their talents more richly than their current employer: Almost three-fourths of workers said they believe the tech company will pay them a better salary. Forty-five percent also feel they'll do more interesting work and 45 percent want to work for a more progressive company.

And they wouldn't necessarily be wrong — Amazon says the average salary at its new dual headquarters will be more than $150,000.

In a such a tight-labor market, when the national unemployment rate sits at a historic low of 3.9 percent, workers could benefit from such a large new competitor in the field as employers will need to roll out the perks to retain them and address underpayment.

Employees who say they'd stay with their current company and decline a role with Amazon were, unsurprisingly, most likely to be happy with their job, feel like they have good work-life balance, like their organization's culture and be well- paid, according to the report.

If you're in the half that's not too pleased with your current job and want to fill one of the 50,000 new jobs Amazon says its headquarters will create, be prepared to apply on Amazon's careers website as well as reach out to their recruiters on LinkedIn. Interested applicants should also learn the company's 14 leadership principles and be prepared to talk about how you've demonstrated them.

Amazon also has a new online guide to help prepare candidates for the application process.

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss: Amazon's 2 new headquarters will need bodies to fill 50,000 high paying jobs: Here's how to land one