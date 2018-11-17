Ryan was a recruiter at Amazon for more than three years. He said the best way to apply for a job at the company is on its careers website, and added that people should reach out directly to recruiters, as well.
"Most recruiters, especially at Amazon, where you are competing against other Amazon recruiters, check applicants every day," Ryan said.
Quick tips:
• Don't just apply on Amazon's careers website. Reach out to their recruiters on LinkedIn.
• Make sure your resume is well-formatted and typo-free.
• Study the company's 14 leadership principles, and be prepared to talk about how you've demonstrated them.
• Techies should brush up on their computer science skills, and be ready for a coding test.
• Some applicants will also have to write an essay.
Finding these people shouldn't be hard. Most recruiters have a special LinkedIn license that allows applicants to message them over the platform for free, Ryan explained. "Reach out to ones that are in the division you want to work at," Ryan said.
Update your social media profiles, Ryan said, adding that Amazon recruiters search for talent on LinkedIn, GitHub and Stack Overflow. Be on the lookout for the hiring events that Amazon holds at various cities, Ryan said.
It's crucial that your resume is well-formatted and typo-free, he said. "Say you're a developer; if your resume has mistakes, it makes me wonder – and definitely hiring managers — how clean your code is," Ryan said.