Amazon will soon have more than 50,000 jobs to fill.

The company announced this month it will open two new headquarters, one in New York City, and the other in northern Virginia, and that the average salary will be more than $150,000.

Wondering if you could be a contender?

CNBC talked with former recruiters at the e-commerce giant about what candidates should expect. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because they're bound by agreements not to speak publicly about their time at the company.