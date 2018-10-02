Live your best urban retirement overseas for as little as $38,400 a year

For some people, the ideal retirement takes place in a remote overseas paradise.

But what if you love fine dining, top-quality health care, walkable neighborhoods and lots of shopping? Then you need a city.

In these five overseas cities, retirees can get by on a fraction of what they'd need in the U.S., according to a report from International Living.

The cost of living index comparisons are from Numbeo.com, which gives prices in about 8,500 cities for restaurant meals at a couple of price points, gas, transportation, clothing items and housing, among other items. The site gives prices for rental apartments of different sizes in more and less expensive areas, as well as the purchase price per square foot.