Amazon, Apple and 13 other top companies with the most $100,000 job openings this month

If you're on the hunt for a new job to kickstart your 2019, companies like Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook should be on your radar, according to data complied by career site Ladders.

All of these employers, plus 11 others, are currently offering hundreds of positions that pay at least $100,000 year, a tidy sum that is well over a third more than the typical U.S. household's income of $61,372 in 2017. With today's unemployment rate below 4 percent, skilled candidates can negotiate for a better titles or an even higher wage as companies fight to attract the best talent in this tight labor market.

"It's a hot employment market and employers are paying up," says Ladders CEO Marc Cenedella. "In environments like this, it's appropriate to stretch a little. If you were hoping to make five grand more, ask for 10. If you were hoping to get promoted to manager, ask for a senior manager title. A little extra in a boom market can pay dividends for years to come."

Here are the employers with the most six-figure opportunities: