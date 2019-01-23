VISIT CNBC.COM

Work

Work

Amazon, Apple and 13 other top companies with the most $100,000 job openings this month

Thoughtful, forward looking businessman on city sidewalk
Hero Images | Hero Images | Getty Images

If you're on the hunt for a new job to kickstart your 2019, companies like Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook should be on your radar, according to data complied by career site Ladders.

All of these employers, plus 11 others, are currently offering hundreds of positions that pay at least $100,000 year, a tidy sum that is well over a third more than the typical U.S. household's income of $61,372 in 2017. With today's unemployment rate below 4 percent, skilled candidates can negotiate for a better titles or an even higher wage as companies fight to attract the best talent in this tight labor market.

"It's a hot employment market and employers are paying up," says Ladders CEO Marc Cenedella. "In environments like this, it's appropriate to stretch a little. If you were hoping to make five grand more, ask for 10. If you were hoping to get promoted to manager, ask for a senior manager title. A little extra in a boom market can pay dividends for years to come."

Here are the employers with the most six-figure opportunities:

Googleplex headquarters in Mountain View, California.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Googleplex headquarters in Mountain View, California.

15. Google

Jobs available: 849

Headquarters: Mountain View, Calif.

14. Lockheed Martin

Jobs available: 865

Headquarters: Bethesda, Md.

13. Banfield Pet Hospital

Jobs available: 884

Headquarters: Vancouver, Wash.

12. CVS Health

Jobs available: 889

Headquarters: Woonsocket, R.I.

Visitors take pictures next to the Intel logo outside of the Intel headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif.
Getty Images
Visitors take pictures next to the Intel logo outside of the Intel headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif.

11. Intel

Jobs available: 929

Headquarters: Santa Clara, Calif.

10. VMware

Jobs available: 965

Headquarters: Palo Alto, Calif.

An employee of General Electric works on a gas turbine at the GE plant in Belfort, France.
Sebastien Bozon | AFP | Getty Images
An employee of General Electric works on a gas turbine at the GE plant in Belfort, France.

9. General Electric

Jobs available: 1,019

Headquarters: Boston, Mass.

8. Hospital Corporation of America (HCA)

Jobs available: 1,038

Headquarters: Nashville, Tenn.

7. Northrop Grumman

Jobs available: 1,055

Headquarters: Falls Church, Va.

An employee walks past a Facebook logo at Facebook's new headquarters, designed by Canadian-born American architect Frank Gehry, at Rathbone Place in central London on December 4, 2017.
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images
An employee walks past a Facebook logo at Facebook's new headquarters, designed by Canadian-born American architect Frank Gehry, at Rathbone Place in central London on December 4, 2017.

6. Facebook

Jobs available: 1,140

Headquarters: Menlo Park, Calif.

5. Microsoft

Jobs available: 1,156

Headquarters: Redmond, Wash.

4. Infosys

Jobs available: 1,170

Headquarters: Bengaluru, India

3. Leidos Holdings

Jobs available: 1,241

Headquarters: Reston, Va.

2. Apple

Jobs available: 1,293

Headquarters: Cupertino, Calif.

Jeff Bezos, founder and chief executive officer of Amazon points to an aquarium while touring the Spheres during opening day ceremonies at the company's campus in Seattle, Washington, in 2018. The Spheres, a new gathering and working space for Amazon employees located in the heart of the downtown Seattle Amazon campus, contains hundreds of plant species and maintains a tropical climate similar to Costa Rica.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Jeff Bezos, founder and chief executive officer of Amazon points to an aquarium while touring the Spheres during opening day ceremonies at the company's campus in Seattle, Washington, in 2018. The Spheres, a new gathering and working space for Amazon employees located in the heart of the downtown Seattle Amazon campus, contains hundreds of plant species and maintains a tropical climate similar to Costa Rica.

1. Amazon

Jobs available: 1,659

Headquarters: Seattle, Wash.

Tech companies dominate the Ladders' list of employers with the most six-figure opportunities, making the West Coast, and, in particular, northern California, the best spot to be situated in to take advantage of these open positions.

Silicon Valley hotshots like Apple, Facebook, Intel, VMWare and Google all make an appearance in the top 15, while other tech stalwarts located in the Evergreen State, such as Amazon and Microsoft, take spots in the top five.

Of course, the No. 1 place, Amazon, won't just be hiring in Seattle. With plans to add two new headquarters in New York City and the Washington, D.C. metro area, Amazon will be says it will an be hiring for 50,000 new jobs with an average salary of $150,000.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook

Don't miss:

10 fastest growing jobs if you want to work for yourself
10 fastest growing jobs if you want to work for yourself   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...