This Atlanta radio show host raised more than $60,000 on GoFundMe for federal employees

This week, roughly 800,000 federal workers missed a second paycheck as a result of the longest partial government shutdown in history.
Many organizations and community leaders have been pitching in to do whatever they can to help the thousands of families impacted, offering payment assistance, discounts and food to those in need. On Jan. 11, Atlanta radio show host Willie Moore Jr. launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist federal workers and their families with paying their bills and buying groceries. In just two weeks, the campaign that Moore created with the staff of his eponymous radio show raised more than $60,000, surpassing the campaign's initial $50,000 goal.
"This is a great time to make a forever mark in the memory of so many in need," Moore wrote on the campaign's GoFundMe page. "Honestly, I know that we have all prayed about it however now it's time to do something about it."