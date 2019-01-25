This Atlanta radio show host raised more than $60,000 on GoFundMe for federal employees

FBI Negotiator: Here's how to beat Trump at his own game 10:02 AM ET Thu, 17 Jan 2019 | 02:30

Earlier this week, Moore used funds from the campaign to surprise a furloughed employee with more than $1,000 to help pay her bills, according to local Atlanta station 11Alive.

"Bill collectors, they don't want to hear about the shutdown," said Monica Davis, who said she's worked for the IRS for seven years. "It has been absolutely torturing."

Davis said she planned to use the money to make a car payment and pay her rent. She's also launched her own GoFundMe page to help other families make ends meet.

"I set it up with the hopes of just helping in any way for anybody, whether it be to get gas in your car, whether it be to pay a bill or two or even three," she told 11Alive.

Earlier in January, GoFundMe spokesperson Katherine Cichy told CNBC that since the start of the government shutdown on Dec. 21, roughly 1,800 campaign pages had been created by federal workers looking to raise money for rent, food and student loan payments. As of Jan. 16, she said the campaigns had raised over $400,000.

