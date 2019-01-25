This mental trick is the key to saving money, say 2 millennials who retired with millions

After seven years of working in the corporate world, one New York City-based millennial saved up $2.25 million, which was enough for her to quit her job and settle down at age 28.

She goes by the pen name J.P. Livingston on her blog The Money Habit, where she discusses her journey to financial independence and what it really takes to build wealth.

Livingston made a lot of money when she was working: mid-six figures a year, by the end of her career. She also used a variety of strategies to save big over the years, such as tracking her spending and automating her savings.

One mental trick made the biggest difference, though, she tells CNBC Make It: Thinking about purchases in terms of cost per hour.

"To achieve a high savings rate, start viewing your purchases in terms of units of your time rather than dollars," she says. "So instead of saying a new unlocked iPhone costs $800, you might do the math to figure out it would cost you 60 hours of work, or a week and a half of your life."

Thinking that way helps you truly understand the trade-offs.

"This is great for big purchases," says Livingston. "To buy a home with an extra bedroom or one with fancier finishings might cost you $50,000 or $100,000. Is that worth working three extra years to you?"

It's a concept she first learned about in Vicki Robin and Joe Dominguez's "Your Money or Your Life," a personal finance classic endorsed by other young self-made millionaires, including Grant Sabatier, 34, who calls it "the best book on money, period."