VISIT CNBC.COM

Power Players

Power Players

NFL star Russell Wilson's Bezos-backed app is like HQ Trivia for live events—with a $250,000 pot for Super Bowl

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson with the Vince Lombardi championship trophy at MetLife Stadium
Getty Images
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson with the Vince Lombardi championship trophy at MetLife Stadium

NFL star quarterback Russell Wilson's new off-the-field venture could give you the chance to win $250,000 during Sunday's Super Bowl LIII.

Wilson is the founder of recently launched mobile gaming app Tally, which gives users the opportunity to win cash prizes for making predictions around major live events — like next month's Oscars or even President Trump's upcoming State of the Union address and of course, Sunday's big game.

"People from all over the world watch the Super Bowl live, and people play their own games at their house," Wilson tells CNBC Make It. "They start guessing what the score's going to be in each quarter and they play fun prop bets, and everything else, and they predict what's going to happen."

Wilson says that engagement inspired Tally: "What if there was a location that everybody could do that? What if … every live moment from games, to concerts, to shows — what if everything could be as exciting and as fun as the Super Bowl live? And that's what we really wanted to build out," Wilson says.

Anyone who downloads the Tally app on iOS or Android devices before Sunday night's Super Bowl will be able to make 16 multiple-choice predictions about the game. Some of the predictions include picking whether the Los Angeles Rams or New England Patriots will score the game's first points and guessing the final score. If anyone gets all 16 picks correct, they'll win the jackpot prize of $250,000, or if more than one person wins, they'll split the jackpot, Tally CEO Jason LeeKeenan tells CNBC Make It.

Tally has not said how many people have downloaded the app so far, but LeeKeenan tells CNBC Make It he expects "multiple thousands" of people to be competing for the jackpot around the Super Bowl this weekend. Over 100 million people are expected to watch the game.

The app, which is free to download and does not require users to put up any money of their own, also awards points to users for every prediction they get correct. Tally then hands out cash prizes to the users who get the most overall points. The person with the best results gets a $500 prize, with $200 going to the second-place finisher, $50 to third place and $10 prizes going to anyone else who finishes in the top 10 overall. Winners can collect their money through PayPal, LeeKeenan says. There's also a chat feature.

Here’s why former NFL player Marques Colston admires LeBron James’ business sense
How LeBron James inspired former NFL player Marques Colston to go into business   

Tally, which launched a beta version in November before expanding in January, has raised $9 million in funding from investors who include Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, Alibaba co-founder Joe Tsai, YouTube co-founder Chad Hurley and Kenny Dichter, the CEO of private aviation startup WheelsUp.

Even though Wilson is an NFL quarterback with a Super Bowl championship of his own, Tally isn't limited to just Sunday's big game — or to sports in general. The pair looked at the most-watched television broadcasts of 2018 and found that nearly all of them were live events, from sporting events to the president's 2018 State of the Union address to the Royal Wedding.

Tally will be available for the NBA Finals and March Madness, the Grammys and the Oscars and even the live finale of ABC's "The Bachelor."

"Our approach is to make it really fun and casual," LeeKeenan tells CNBC Make It. "We sort of joked internally, when we built this, that this is fantasy [sports] as if your mom could play it. We want to really make it accessible to everyone. People make the predictions in advance and it's really fun."

Tally is part of a trend of live mobile gaming that's been popularized in the past year by apps like HQ Trivia, which started regularly attracting millions of people to compete in daily live trivia matches, where prizes can reach into six figures.

"We truly believe that this is the evolution of where live events go," LeeKeenan says. He adds: "When we think about where the future's headed, there's no question, in the next several years we think every live event is going to have some sort of fun, free-to-play live predictions game."

Don't Miss: This is how much it costs to air a commercial during the 2019 Super Bowl

NFL star Richard Sherman had to talk his grandma out of buying bitcoin
NFL star Richard Sherman had to talk his grandma out of buying bitcoin   

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...