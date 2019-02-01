NFL star quarterback Russell Wilson's new off-the-field venture could give you the chance to win $250,000 during Sunday's Super Bowl LIII.

Wilson is the founder of recently launched mobile gaming app Tally, which gives users the opportunity to win cash prizes for making predictions around major live events — like next month's Oscars or even President Trump's upcoming State of the Union address and of course, Sunday's big game.

"People from all over the world watch the Super Bowl live, and people play their own games at their house," Wilson tells CNBC Make It. "They start guessing what the score's going to be in each quarter and they play fun prop bets, and everything else, and they predict what's going to happen."

Wilson says that engagement inspired Tally: "What if there was a location that everybody could do that? What if … every live moment from games, to concerts, to shows — what if everything could be as exciting and as fun as the Super Bowl live? And that's what we really wanted to build out," Wilson says.

Anyone who downloads the Tally app on iOS or Android devices before Sunday night's Super Bowl will be able to make 16 multiple-choice predictions about the game. Some of the predictions include picking whether the Los Angeles Rams or New England Patriots will score the game's first points and guessing the final score. If anyone gets all 16 picks correct, they'll win the jackpot prize of $250,000, or if more than one person wins, they'll split the jackpot, Tally CEO Jason LeeKeenan tells CNBC Make It.

Tally has not said how many people have downloaded the app so far, but LeeKeenan tells CNBC Make It he expects "multiple thousands" of people to be competing for the jackpot around the Super Bowl this weekend. Over 100 million people are expected to watch the game.

The app, which is free to download and does not require users to put up any money of their own, also awards points to users for every prediction they get correct. Tally then hands out cash prizes to the users who get the most overall points. The person with the best results gets a $500 prize, with $200 going to the second-place finisher, $50 to third place and $10 prizes going to anyone else who finishes in the top 10 overall. Winners can collect their money through PayPal, LeeKeenan says. There's also a chat feature.