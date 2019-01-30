Wheels Up hires advisors for 'strategic initiatives' including possible acquisitions

Wheels Up has hired bankers for "strategic initiatives" that could include acquisitions, the company's CEO told CNBC.

"We have hired advisors to assist us with our pursuit of strategic initiatives that include exploring acquisition opportunities and expansion of our digital platform," Wheels Up CEO Kenny Dichter told CNBC in a statement Wednesday evening.

"Our plan calls for leveraging proprietary technology that will allow Wheels Up to bring private air travel to the broader public, and make booking a private airplane as simple as booking an Uber or an Airbnb," the statement said.

Earlier Wednesday, Dichter told CNBC's "Squawk Box" that the company has hired Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Jefferies.

Asked by CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin whether his intent was to roll up other companies as part of an initial public offering, Dichter responded, "I think it's all connected. You need currency to be able to consolidate folks."