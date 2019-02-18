These are the best cities in Asia for millennials to live and work

Asia is the world's millennial hub, home to a staggering 58 percent of the world's 20- to 38-year-old population.

The sprawling region has evolved rapidly over recent years as its youthful generation moved into the workforce and reshaped the economy.

That shifting landscape has been a boon for many Asian cities, which have reinvented themselves to reflect 21st century living. However, others have struggled to accommodate millennials' mutual demands for suitable employment and affordable housing (and the occasional avocado toast).

So which make the mark? Singapore-based financial analysis site ValueChampion assessed 20 of the region's major cities to find out. Using data from The Economist, the World Economic Forum and the World Health Organization and others, the study measured each of the cities according to three key metrics: Employment prospects; cost of living; and quality of life. It then averaged out each of the city's overall scores to establish its final ranking.

Here are the cities ranked best for millennials: