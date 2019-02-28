This is the best state for happiness and health in America

If you want to improve your happiness and overall well-being, you might think about settling down in Hawaii.

For the seventh year in a row, Hawaii is the top state in Gallup's National Health and Well-Being Index, released on Wednesday. The ranking is based on surveys of more than 115,000 adults across all 50 US states conducted by Gallup throughout 2018.

Gallup's Well-Being Index scores each state based on how happy residents say they are with their career, social life and community, as well as their financial security and physical health.

Hawaii's overall well-being score for 2018 was 64.6 (out of 100), edging out second-place Wyoming's score of 64.2.

The lowest state on Gallup's index (for the 10th year in a row) was West Virginia, with a score of 57, which finished last in the rankings for career and community happiness, as well as physical health.