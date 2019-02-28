VISIT CNBC.COM

This is the best state for happiness and health in America

Hawaii
If you want to improve your happiness and overall well-being, you might think about settling down in Hawaii.

For the seventh year in a row, Hawaii is the top state in Gallup's National Health and Well-Being Index, released on Wednesday. The ranking is based on surveys of more than 115,000 adults across all 50 US states conducted by Gallup throughout 2018.

Gallup's Well-Being Index scores each state based on how happy residents say they are with their career, social life and community, as well as their financial security and physical health.

Hawaii's overall well-being score for 2018 was 64.6 (out of 100), edging out second-place Wyoming's score of 64.2.

The lowest state on Gallup's index (for the 10th year in a row) was West Virginia, with a score of 57, which finished last in the rankings for career and community happiness, as well as physical health.

The "Aloha State" had the highest scores of any state in career, social and financial well-being categories and the fourth highest scores for physical well-being and community.

Meanwhile, Gallup points out that Hawaii's seven-year streak of happiness and health in 2018 came as the country's overall well-being score declined last year to 61.2 from 61.5 in 2017. Gallup cites "an erosion in social and career well-being" in the US as the cause of the year-to-year decline.

Gallup notes that high levels of well-being can provide a boon for businesses, including helping to improve workplace performance and employee engagement.

Gallup isn't alone in giving Hawaii a high ranking for happiness and health. Last year, WalletHub named Hawaii the happiest US state, taking into account factors such as low shares of adult depression. US News also ranked Hawaii as the top state for health care, though the state actually finished second (to Vermont) in CNBC's 2018 ranking of the best states to live.

