Everyone knows we all spend way too much time on our phones (what's new, millennials?), but what we don't talk about is what so many of us fail to do: Drop the devices, get outside, walk and just think.
A study from the American Psychology Association found that outdoor walks can increase creativity and improve problem-solving skills. "When there is a premium on generating new ideas in the workday, it should be beneficial to incorporate walks," the researchers wrote.
Mark Zuckerberg, Richard Branson and CEOs at Google and LinkedIn also love holding their meetings on foot because it helps with brainstorming new concepts. "I find it to be a much quicker way of getting down to business, making a decision and sealing the deal," Branson wrote in his blog. "Plus, it's a great way to fit in a bit of exercise and stay focused on a busy day."
Dustin McKissen is the founder of McKissen + Company, a strategic communications firm in St. Charles, Missouri. He was also named one of LinkedIn's "Top Voices in Management and Corporate Culture." Follow him on Twitter
@DMcKissen
.
