No, we're not talking about going to the sauna or doing hot yoga.

Developing the courage to do something outside of your comfort zone is a sign that you're leveling up. Otherwise, you won't get very far in life. If you hate public speaking, be the first to speak at your next team meeting. Although you might get so nervous that you end up with sweat stains beneath your armpit sleeves, just do it anyway. It'll get easier.

Mark Zuckerberg spent years learning Mandarin. And guess what? He did a pretty good job mastering it. Fear and growth cannot exist in the same space. One has to leave in order for the other to flourish.