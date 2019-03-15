7 foods, grocery items and other essentials to always buy at Walmart

Walmart may not have the cachet of Trader Joe's or the devoted, paying members of Costco, but it is the place to shop when you want to spend as little as possible.

"When it comes to the lowest prices almost nobody beats Walmart," says Joanie Demer, co-founder of the Krazy Coupon Lady.

Part of the reason for those low prices is that Walmart is the largest grocery store chain in the country. When Walmart's team meets with vendors, their size gives them leverage to be very tough negotiators. "Walmart can demand the lowest price from vendors and manufacturers and get the lowest price from them because they have so many stores," says John Karolefski, grocery store analyst and editor of Grocery Stories.

That said, just because something is the best price doesn't mean it's the best quality or the right choice for you. So what items should be on your list? Shopping experts recommend seven types of products.