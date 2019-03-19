The most outrageous resume lies employers have seen—and the 4 secret tactics they use to catch a liar

In 2012, Scott Thompson resigned from his role as CEO of Yahoo — all because he was caught having lied about the details of his college degrees.

Sounds crazy, but this sort of stuff happens quite often. In fact, a 2017 survey from Careerbuilder found that 75 percent of hiring managers have spotted a lie on a resume at some point in their careers.

What's even more shocking is how outrageous some of those lies were. According to the report, here are the notable ones cited by hiring managers:

"Applicant said he worked at Microsoft, but then had no idea who Bill Gates was."

"Applicant falsely claimed to have a PMI credential when applying for a job at Project Management Institute (PMI), the organization that grants that credential."

"Applicant claimed to be an anti-terrorist spy for the CIA at the same time period he was in elementary school."

"Applicant said he studied under Nietzsche."

Given what's at stake, it's certainly understandable why so many job seekers are willing to take the risk of lying on their resumes, but don't be so naive to think employers are oblivious when reviewing applications. Here a few tactics hiring managers use to catch liars: