The 6 worst types of Slack users—and how to tell if you're one of them

This person's comments always seems aggressive or insulting enough to bother you, but aren't outwardly offensive.

How to handle: First, consider whether your co-worker is a passive aggressive person in general, or they just play one on Slack, modern etiquette expert Diane Gottsman tells CNBC Make It.

"If you've given them the benefit of the doubt, but continue to be bothered by their pattern of communication, it may be best to address in person," she says. "Chances are good they're just stressed about a big project or issue and are unaware of how they're coming across to others." This also lets them know that their behavior is getting some negative attention.

What to say: "Taylor, I wanted to check in and see how things are going. Your communication demeanor lately feels curt, which is unlike you. Is there something on your mind?"

If you're the Passive Aggressive Slacker: It's easy to misinterpret tone or connotation without nonverbal cues. Hall suggests taking a second to reconsider how your communication habits on Slack might appear to others, or try and imagine it the other way around (a.k.a. if you were dealing with a Passive Aggressive Slacker.