Self-made millionaire: 3 warning signs it's time to quit your job

If you've ever considered quitting your job, you're not alone.

In February 2019, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that approximately 3.5 million people (2.3% of the total workforce) quit their jobs.

Knowing when to walk away isn't easy, and simply "hating" your job isn't good enough of a reason. Here are the top three warning signs that it's time to put in your resignation letter:

1. Lack of leadership

A company with bad leadership is doomed from the start. If your managers aren't supportive, communicative or transparent, you're basically working with no direction about what your goals are — let alone your company's growth strategy.

Keep in mind, however, that a void of strong leadership could mean an opportunity for you to step it up and lead from where you are.

2. Poor company culture

Look around you: Are your co-workers miserable? Do they feel motivated? If not, is your company doing anything to improve the culture? A lack of team spirit isn't just toxic to the business, but it can also affect your mental health and well-being.

3. Zero opportunities for growth

Is there room for you to take on additional responsibilities, learn new skills, get a title promotion or salary bump? If you've attempted to have this conversation several times with your supervisor, with no success, it's very unlikely that things will change in the future.

The problem could be you, and not the job itself

When considering the signs above, be completely honest with yourself. It's possible that the problem itself has nothing to do with the company or job you have.

In other words, it might be that you do have a strong team of leaders, but you're not making an effort to communicate with them or ask the right questions. It might be that you're the toxic co-worker making everyone else miserable. It might be that you're not getting a promotion or raise because you're not bringing enough value to the team (or that you never attempted to have a discussion with your supervisor about it in the first place).

If the problem is you, but you see potential in your career path at the company, it's not be a bad idea to restart your focus and change your mindset. Who knows...if you start putting in more effort, you might see some positive changes.

What to do if you're in the wrong place

If the signs are clear that it's time to walk away, the biggest mistake you can make is to linger around out of fear. Make an exit plan immediately.

Here are some helpful tips on how to do that:

1. Commit to your decision. It's all about having a strong and determined mindset. You have to make quitting your top priority every day — otherwise, you'll never find the energy or motivation to make your exit plan.

2. Actively look for jobs. Your dream job isn't going to magically fall into your lap. Set aside at least an hour or two every day to search for new opportunities. Ask people in your professional network (who you trust) if they know of any open positions they could recommend you for. Sign up for email job alerts.

3. Don't treat the job interview like a job interview. When you start landing those job interviews, you'll want to do more than just talk about your past experiences and accomplishments. Make it a point to emphasize what you can do for the company, and not what it can do for you. Bring bold ideas that will wow them.

Grant Cardone is the best-selling author of "The 10X Rule" and CEO of seven privately held companies. He also travels the world consulting Fortune 500 companies, small business owners, startups and governments on business expansion. In 2017, he was included in Forbes' list of 25 Marketing Influencers to Watch. Follow him on LinkedIn here.

