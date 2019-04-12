Self-made millionaire: 3 warning signs it's time to quit your job

If you've ever considered quitting your job, you're not alone.

In February 2019, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that approximately 3.5 million people (2.3% of the total workforce) quit their jobs.

Knowing when to walk away isn't easy, and simply "hating" your job isn't good enough of a reason. Here are the top three warning signs that it's time to put in your resignation letter:

1. Lack of leadership

A company with bad leadership is doomed from the start. If your managers aren't supportive, communicative or transparent, you're basically working with no direction about what your goals are — let alone your company's growth strategy.

Keep in mind, however, that a void of strong leadership could mean an opportunity for you to step it up and lead from where you are.