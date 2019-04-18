VISIT CNBC.COM

Aston Martin debuts its first electric car—take a look at the Rapid E

Bloomberg | Getty Images

Aston Martin, a luxury British car manufacturer, debuted its new and first all-electric production car, the Aston Martin Rapide E, at Shanghai Motor Show in Shanghai, China, on April 16. There will only be 155 units made, according to Aston Martin.

Though the price is only available upon application to buy, according to the website, it's expected to cost around $330,000, according to CNN.

The four-door Rapide E has a 6-liter, V12-engine and is powered by an 800V battery (encased in a carbon fiber and Kevlar casing) with a 65kWh capacity. There are twin rear-mounted electric motors, which produce 612 horsepower. All that gives the car a max speed of 155 miles per hour, and it can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in four seconds.

Aston Martin

The car's front grille has a "honeycomb" design and it has light-weight aluminum wheels.

Aston Martin

Inside, there's a 10-inch digital display that shows information like the battery's state of charge, according to Aston Martin. This information can be also viewed on the car's app, which can also show you where your car is parked.

Aston Martin

The car can go 185 miles between charges using a 400V charger (a standard charger is 240V) or 310 miles using a common high-speed charger, an 800V outlet, according to the website.

Aston Martin

The car has an aerodynamic design that minimizes airflow through its body, which helps increase range.

Aston Martin

The Rapid E is available for purchase now with a 2020 delivery date.

In 2018, Aston Martin announced the recreation of the famous DB5 car driven by James Bond. Only 25 cars will be made at $3.5 million each, and they're scheduled for 2020 delivery.

