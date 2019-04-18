Aston Martin debuts its first electric car—take a look at the Rapid E

Aston Martin, a luxury British car manufacturer, debuted its new and first all-electric production car, the Aston Martin Rapide E, at Shanghai Motor Show in Shanghai, China, on April 16. There will only be 155 units made, according to Aston Martin.

Though the price is only available upon application to buy, according to the website, it's expected to cost around $330,000, according to CNN.

The four-door Rapide E has a 6-liter, V12-engine and is powered by an 800V battery (encased in a carbon fiber and Kevlar casing) with a 65kWh capacity. There are twin rear-mounted electric motors, which produce 612 horsepower. All that gives the car a max speed of 155 miles per hour, and it can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in four seconds.