The highest-paying sales job in the US pays as much as $185,000 a year—here are the other 6

More than 15 million people work in the sales industry within the United States, or about 5% of the total population, doing everything from informing your doctor about new medications to bringing you a different size of pants in the dressing room at your favorite clothing store.

And while the overall median salary for a role in this field is low, $41,790, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are a plenty of sales jobs that will earn you well over double that.

The trick is to know which sales careers lead to salaries in the six-digits. To determine the most financially rewarding roles, jobs site Glassdoor analyzed its extensive user database and found that wholesale and manufacturing sales gigs as well as those in property were the best.

In Glassdoor calculations, salaries include flat base compensation as well as typical commission rates for each role — an important note, as base pay accounts for only 67% of a sales professionals' total pay, while commission accounts for around 32%, according to Glassdoor.

Below are the seven highest paying jobs you can land in the sales industry: