Buzzy electric car company Rivian announced a $500 million investment from Ford Wednesday, coming months after a $700 million funding round led by Amazon in February. The Michigan-based business, founded in 2009, has been called the "Tesla of trucks," and many experts believe Rivian will be competition to Tesla, as well as established truck manufacturers like General Motors.
Currently, Rivian has two models available for pre-order with delivery in late 2020: the R1T, a pickup truck with a base price of $69,000, and the R1S, an SUV with a base price of $72,500.