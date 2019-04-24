Both trucks have 754 horsepower and can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in three seconds, with a top speed of 125 miles per hour.

They also have three battery capacity options: 105 kilowatt-hour (kWH), which can travel up to 240 miles on one charge; 135 kilowatt-hour that can travel up to 310 miles; and 180 kilowatt-hour that can travel up to 410 miles.

The cars feature Quad Drive capability, which is a motor feature that helps "off road" driving, like controlling high-speed cornering and low-speed driving over rocks. They both have a camera, radar and ultrasonic and high-precision GPS with hardware that allows "hands-off wheel and eyes off road" driving for highway operation, according to Rivian. They will have a range of self-driving features too.

They are also built with a "skateboard platform" according to the company, a skateboard-shaped unit that houses the battery pack, drive units, suspension, braking and thermal system all below the height of the wheel.