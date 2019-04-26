Only one bottle of this $85,000 whiskey exists on Earth

Rare whiskeys can fetch more than $1 million at auction. But this for this whiskey, only one bottle exists on Earth. High-end scotch whiskey maker The Dalmore and Massimo Bottura, the executive chef of Modena, Italy's three-Michelin starred Osteria Francescana (ranked No. 1 restaurant in the world by The World's 50 Best Restaurants) partnered to produce The Dalmore L'Anima Aged 49 Years. The single malt whiskey is being auctioned at Sotheby's with bids being accepted through May 9. The whiskey is expected to sell for at least $85,000 based on previous The Dalmore auctions, according to the company.

Dalmore

So why is the whiskey so expensive? The Dalmore L'Anima is a single malt created from three unique assemblages (blended by The Dalmore master distiller Richard Paterson) using some of the distillery's rarest casks that previously held 40 year old Pedro Ximenez sherry and Graham's Vintage Port Pipes. Paterson selected whiskeys that embody the chocolate orange profile The Dalmore is known for, and Bottura layered flavors he loves working with in his kitchen. The two visited local markets to choose the right flavors. The single malt has aromas of sun-kissed raisins, bitter chocolate and old English marmalade; hints of Java coffee, Demerara sugar, pecan pie and crème brûlée in taste; and Sanguinello blood oranges, figs and treacle linger on the after taste, according to Bottura. There is no reserve on the auction for the whiskey, but Dalmore believes it may sell for higher than $85,000. The rare Dalmore 62 was expected to sell for $65,000 but went for $149,000 in December 2017.

Dalmore

"Our creative processes fused together with our deep understanding of flavor complexity and connection," Bottura said in a press release. The whiskey is "bold, different and full of warmth," according to Paterson. All proceeds will benefit Food For Soul, according to The Dalmore, which is a non-profit organization that empowers communities to fight food waste through social inclusion.

