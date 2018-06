The best restaurant in the world has only 12 tables.

Osteria Francescana, a three-Michelin-starred restaurant in Modena, Italy — with tasting menu dishes that range from "The crunchy part of the lasagna" to suckling pig — tops the The World's 50 Best Restaurants list for 2018. (It also won in 2016.)

The new ranking, released Tuesday, includes restaurants from 23 countries around the world.