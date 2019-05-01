Look inside Lena Dunham's Brooklyn apartment on sale for $2.65 million

Actress Lena Dunham cut the price on her 1,987-square-foot Brooklyn, New York apartment on Thursday — it was originally listed for $3 million in November and is now listed for $2.65 million.

The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom apartment in the Williamsburg neighborhood, which appears to have been staged for the listing, takes up the top floor of an eight-floor, doorman-equipped building.