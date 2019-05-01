Look inside Lena Dunham's Brooklyn apartment on sale for $2.65 million

Actress Lena Dunham cut the price on her 1,987-square-foot Brooklyn, New York apartment on Thursday — it was originally listed for $3 million in November and is now listed for $2.65 million.
The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom apartment in the Williamsburg neighborhood, which appears to have been staged for the listing, takes up the top floor of an eight-floor, doorman-equipped building.
The corner loft has views of Manhattan, Brooklyn and the East River, according to the listing.
The ceilings rise as high as 13 feet, and there are oversized windows, a washer and dryer and a gas fireplace.
The kitchen has Carrara marble countertops and modern appliances, according to the listing.
The master bedroom has a walk-in closet...
...and master bath.
The apartment is in The Gretsch, a building converted from a former musical instrument factory, according to Compass, who has the listing with agent Erez Rose.
Dunham told New York magazine's The Cut she also has apartment in Manhattan's West Village neighborhood.
