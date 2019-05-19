If Jon Snow can master this most important leadership skill, he might just win 'Game of Thrones'

There are an infinite number of possibilities as to how "Game of Thrones" will end tonight, but if Jon Snow can learn from Daenerys' mistakes and bring all of his leadership skills to the table, he might just rule the Iron Throne.

Daenerys' decision to immolate the lives of many innocent people proved the ineffectiveness of leading with fear. Snow has made strong leadership choices in the past; he has failed and he has succeeded.

But now, if he wants to protect his people, he must confront Daenerys and prove he has the most important skill required to be a good leader: Emotional intelligence.