Here's how much home you can buy for $250,000 in America's top 10 biggest cities

The amount of space you can get for $250,000 depends a lot on where you live. If you're buying a home in a southern city like San Antonio, for example, your money is likely to stretch further than it would in a more notoriously expensive city like New York.

Using internal data, real estate website Trulia found exactly how much space that budget would get you in some of America's most popular cities.

The homes range from a 500-square-foot co-op in New York City's East Harlem to a 2,361-square-foot single-family house in the Ridge of Silverado Hill neighborhood in San Antonio, TX.

Below are the cities, the home types and the amount of square feet you'd get for around $250,000. The cities are ranked from where you'd get the least space to the most space.