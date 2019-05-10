10 expensive cities where salaries are rising faster than housing costs

Wages in the United States have been mostly stagnant over the past few decades, according to a study from the Pew Research Center. And since 1999, incomes for middle class families, specifically, have actually shrunk in all but two states, another study found.

At the same time, housing costs keep increasing.

Still, there are some cities where incomes are rising faster than housing costs. To determine exactly where, financial website Magnify Money used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to compare workers' incomes in the nation's 100 largest metros to the cost of housing in those same areas.

Here are the top 10 U.S. cities where incomes are outpacing housing.