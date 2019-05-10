10 expensive cities where salaries are rising faster than housing costs

How much median incomes have risen (2014-2017): $12,706
How much median housing costs have risen (2014-2017): $2,064
"When income rises faster than housing costs," Magnify Money reports, it could put "thousands more dollars per year into people's pockets" that can be used for common expenses like student loan repayments or credit card debt. And it seems like that's what's happening in some places.
Compared to three years ago, the typical household in these cities has more money leftover after paying for housing. So, even though housing costs have increased, the report adds, wages have increased faster, exceeding price increases for both renting and owning.
In fact, "famously-expensive metros" such as San Francisco and San Jose, California, "saw the biggest jumps in the gap between income and housing costs."
Still, housing costs remain exorbitant in a number of these cities. In San Francisco, for example, the No. 1 ranked city on the list, the median home would cost you more than $1.3 million and the median rent is $4,500. That's compared to the national medians of about $227,000 and $1,700, respectively.
And according to the research, while the median rent in each metro falls below the expert-advised 30% of median gross income, "homeownership costs exceed the 30% rule in most places," which suggests that owning a home is still not within reach for most households in those metros.
