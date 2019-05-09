8 affordable U.S. cities for the middle class to buy a home

For the middle class — those who earn between two-thirds and double the median income in their area — the ability to afford a home can depend largely on where you live. But it's also determined by which end of the middle class spectrum you fall in.

To determine the most affordable cities for middle class families, financial website LendingTree compared the typical monthly payments for median-priced homes in the 50 largest metro areas in the U.S. to how much middle income buyers could afford to pay without spending more than 28% of their income on housing. The data assumes that homeowners will make a 20% down payment and secure a loan rate of around 4.6%.

Because the American middle class includes such a broad spectrum of earners, LendingTree also broke the results down into three groups: lower-middle class, or those who make two-thirds of the median income; middle-middle class, who make exactly the median income; and upper-middle class, who make double the median income.

Based on that data, here are the three most affordable metros for each cohort of the middle class: