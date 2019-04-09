Here's how much money you need to make to be in the top 5% in New York

To be a part of the top 5% of earners in an expensive state like New York, where taxes and real-estate costs are among the highest in the country, you'll need to bring in a lot of money.

To determine the average income residents earn in each state and Washington, D.C., financial website GOBankingRates analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2017 American Community Survey and the Economic Policy Institute's income inequality report.

Here's what how much you have to earn to be in the top 5% in New York state:

Average top 5% annual income: $480,780

Minimum threshold needed to make the top 5%: $250,000

"New York is one of the eight states (including Washington, D.C.) that require at least $250,000 in income to crack the top 5%," GOBankingRates reports. The list also includes notoriously pricey places such as California, Connecticut and New Jersey.