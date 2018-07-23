What it takes to be in the top 1 percent of your state

When it comes to income inequality, even the top 1 percent of earners in the U.S. stack up unevenly, according to a new report by the Economic Policy Institute.

It costs the least in Mississippi, $254,362, to crack the top 1 percent of earners in the state, the think tank found after analyzing state incomes reported in the 2015 U.S. Census. They would need to make almost three times that amount to break into the 1 percent club in Connecticut where top earners make at least $700,800.

The discrepancy when comparing average incomes is even worse with Connecticut's wealthiest 1 percent making an average of more than $2.5 million a year and Mississippi's richest families at $580,461.

The top one percent of households in some less fortunate states, in fact, wouldn't even make the cut for the top 5 percent in others.

The nation's highest earners are also increasingly concentrated in a handful of states: California, New York, Texas, Florida and Illinois.

They are also the most unequal. New York was the most unequal state in the nation, when measured by average income, with the top 1 percent averaging about $2.2 million in annual earnings, about 44 times the average income of $49,617 for the other 99 percent.

Florida was the second most unequal, with the richest making an average of $1.5 million, or 40 times, the rest of the sunshine state at $39,094. Connecticut ranked third with a ratio of 37.

The closest income gap was in Alaska where the top 1 percent earned an average of $910,059, or 12.7 times the average of $71,876 for every other household.

The national minimum for top earners is $421,926, the data show.

The variances are even greater at a community level, as the rich increasingly flock to wealth clusters with like-minded and like-moneyed millionaires and billionaires.

“The dollar amounts of the top 1 percent threshold can vary sharply from one locale to another,” the report said. “A community in which the threshold is less than $100,000 clearly looks different from a community with a threshold greater than $2 million—it means something very different to be in the top 1 percent in Liberty County, Georgia, versus Teton County, Wyoming.”

Here are the minimum household income needed to crack the top 1 percent in each state and the District of Columbia:

Connecticut: $700,800 District of Columbia: $598,155 New Jersey: $588,575 Massachusetts: $582,774 New York: $550,174 California: $514,694 Colorado: $458,576 Illinois: $456,377 Washington: $451,395 Maryland: $445,783 North Dakota: $445,415 Minnesota: $443,118 Texas: $440,758 Virginia: $425,144 Florida: $417,587 South Dakota: $407,406 Wyoming: $405,596 New Hampshire: $405,286 Alaska: $400,017 Pennsylvania: $388,593 Kansas: $375,344 Utah: $374,467 Georgia: $371,811 Nebraska: $363,310 Oregon: $358,937 Wisconsin: $349,905 Rhode Island: $346,657 North Carolina: $343,066 Nevada: $341,335 Delaware: $340,770 Ohio: $334,979 Oklahoma: $333,139 Tennessee: $332,913 Iowa: $331,572 Arizona: $331,074 Michigan: $328,649 Missouri: $326,839 Vermont: $321,969 Montana: $321,849 South Carolina: $318,463 Louisiana: $318,393 Indiana: $316,756 Idaho: $314,53 Hawaii: $310,5662 Maine: $303,897 Alabama: $297,564 Kentucky: $274,818 West Virginia: $258,078 New Mexico: $255,429 Arkansas: $255,050 Mississippi: $254,362

Source: Economic Policy Institute