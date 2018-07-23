    ×

    Wealth

    What it takes to be in the top 1 percent of your state

    • It costs the least to crack the top 1 percent in Mississippi, just $254,362 versus $700,800 in Connecticut.
    • New York was the most unequal state in the nation with the top 1 percent averaging about $2.2 million in annual earnings, about 44 times the average income of $49,617 for the other 99 percent.
    • The national minimum income for the top 1 percent in the U.S. is $421,926, according to a new report.
    When it comes to income inequality, even the top 1 percent of earners in the U.S. stack up unevenly, according to a new report by the Economic Policy Institute.

    It costs the least in Mississippi, $254,362, to crack the top 1 percent of earners in the state, the think tank found after analyzing state incomes reported in the 2015 U.S. Census. They would need to make almost three times that amount to break into the 1 percent club in Connecticut where top earners make at least $700,800.

    The discrepancy when comparing average incomes is even worse with Connecticut's wealthiest 1 percent making an average of more than $2.5 million a year and Mississippi's richest families at $580,461.

    The top one percent of households in some less fortunate states, in fact, wouldn't even make the cut for the top 5 percent in others.

    The nation's highest earners are also increasingly concentrated in a handful of states: California, New York, Texas, Florida and Illinois.

    They are also the most unequal. New York was the most unequal state in the nation, when measured by average income, with the top 1 percent averaging about $2.2 million in annual earnings, about 44 times the average income of $49,617 for the other 99 percent.

    Florida was the second most unequal, with the richest making an average of $1.5 million, or 40 times, the rest of the sunshine state at $39,094. Connecticut ranked third with a ratio of 37.

    The closest income gap was in Alaska where the top 1 percent earned an average of $910,059, or 12.7 times the average of $71,876 for every other household.

    The national minimum for top earners is $421,926, the data show.

    The variances are even greater at a community level, as the rich increasingly flock to wealth clusters with like-minded and like-moneyed millionaires and billionaires.

    “The dollar amounts of the top 1 percent threshold can vary sharply from one locale to another,” the report said. “A community in which the threshold is less than $100,000 clearly looks different from a community with a threshold greater than $2 million—it means something very different to be in the top 1 percent in Liberty County, Georgia, versus Teton County, Wyoming.”

    Here are the minimum household income needed to crack the top 1 percent in each state and the District of Columbia:

    1. Connecticut: $700,800
    2. District of Columbia: $598,155
    3. New Jersey: $588,575
    4. Massachusetts: $582,774
    5. New York: $550,174
    6. California: $514,694
    7. Colorado: $458,576
    8. Illinois: $456,377
    9. Washington: $451,395
    10. Maryland: $445,783
    11. North Dakota: $445,415
    12. Minnesota: $443,118
    13. Texas: $440,758
    14. Virginia: $425,144
    15. Florida: $417,587
    16. South Dakota: $407,406
    17. Wyoming: $405,596
    18. New Hampshire: $405,286
    19. Alaska: $400,017
    20. Pennsylvania: $388,593
    21. Kansas: $375,344
    22. Utah: $374,467
    23. Georgia: $371,811
    24. Nebraska: $363,310
    25. Oregon: $358,937
    26. Wisconsin: $349,905
    27. Rhode Island: $346,657
    28. North Carolina: $343,066
    29. Nevada: $341,335
    30. Delaware: $340,770
    31. Ohio: $334,979
    32. Oklahoma: $333,139
    33. Tennessee: $332,913
    34. Iowa: $331,572
    35. Arizona: $331,074
    36. Michigan: $328,649
    37. Missouri: $326,839
    38. Vermont: $321,969
    39. Montana: $321,849
    40. South Carolina: $318,463
    41. Louisiana: $318,393
    42. Indiana: $316,756
    43. Idaho: $314,53
    44. Hawaii: $310,5662
    45. Maine: $303,897
    46. Alabama: $297,564
    47. Kentucky: $274,818
    48. West Virginia: $258,078
    49. New Mexico: $255,429
    50. Arkansas: $255,050
    51. Mississippi: $254,362

    Source: Economic Policy Institute

