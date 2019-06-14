Reynolds Wrap will pay someone $10,000 to eat barbecue across America this summer

One lucky person will travel across America testing barbecue this summer — and get paid $10,000 to do it.

Reynolds Wrap is looking for a "chief grilling officer" to help find the best barbecue in America. Not only will the winning applicant be paid five figures, they can bring a friend, and Reynolds Wrap is also picking up the tab for the travel, accommodations and food, for an additional $10,000 value, according to the company.

During the trip, the winner will share tips, grilling techniques and photos on the Reynolds Kitchen website and social channels.