Reynolds Wrap will pay someone $10,000 to eat barbecue across America this summer

One lucky person will travel across America testing barbecue this summer — and get paid $10,000 to do it.
Reynolds Wrap is looking for a "chief grilling officer" to help find the best barbecue in America. Not only will the winning applicant be paid five figures, they can bring a friend, and Reynolds Wrap is also picking up the tab for the travel, accommodations and food, for an additional $10,000 value, according to the company.
During the trip, the winner will share tips, grilling techniques and photos on the Reynolds Kitchen website and social channels.
While Reynolds Wrap has not determined exactly what cities the person will travel to, according to a representative, potential cities that are known for their barbecue include: Louisville, Kentucky; Chicago; Austin, Texas; St. Louis, Missouri; Charleston, South Carolina; and Memphis.
Reynolds Wrap did not name which restaurants the winner will dine at.
The trip will last approximately two weeks, according to the company, and the winner and Reynolds Wrap will determine the dates.
To apply, hopefuls must submit a photo of themselves grilling their favorite recipe, along with approximately 100 words on why they're the best person for the job. Reynolds Wrap is looking for people who have a passion for American barbecue and a little bit of wanderlust, a representative tells CNBC Make It.
Applications must be received by June 19.
